Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Secure Federico Chiesa Option Clause

Juventus have reportedly secured a first-option clause to sign Federico Chiesa in the deal that will see Marko Pjaca move to Fiorentina.

According to La Stampa (h/t Calciomercato), Fiorentina declined an offer of €40 million for their star winger, but the option still puts Juventus in pole position. Pjaca will join their rivals on loan, and La Viola will have an option to make that deal permanent.

Fiorentina and Juventus appear to have buried their rivalry somewhat in recent years, as the two clubs refused to do business with each other for a long time. The Bianconerisigned Federico Bernardeschi away from La Viola last year, and Pjaca's move in the other direction appears ever more likely.

Even manager Stefano Pioli has hinted at an imminent announcement:

The 20-year-old Chiesa is the son of Enrico Chiesa, a former Italy international, and widely regarded as one of the top talents in Serie A. Like Bernardeschi, he's a mobile and tricky winger who can switch to a central role if needed, but he has an even more versatile skill set and is even noted for his great defensive work.

He's already a full Italy international and one of the stars of Fiorentina's youthful side, playing alongside Giovanni Simeone.

Fiorentina will do whatever they can to keep him in Florence, and if there's one club they would rather not sell to, it's Juventus. But the animosity between the two teams runs both ways, and some compromise likely had to be made in order to secure Pjaca.

The Croat is a highly touted prospect himself but no longer seems to have a future in Turin. Signed after the 2016 European Championship, injury limited his development, and he spent part of last season on loan at Schalke.

His agent told Sportface.it (h/t Football Italia) there are other interested clubs beyond Fiorentina, but La Viola appear to present the top destination and have a great reputation for talent development.

FirenzeViola (h/t Football Italia) reported Juventus want a buy-back clause, and that is something Fiorentina would rather avoid. Between that and a first option on Chiesa, the latter might be the lesser of two evils.