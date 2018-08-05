Steve Addazio Was Aware of Issue with Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith in 2009

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2018

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio answers a question during a news conference at the NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio said he was aware of an "issue" between Zach and Courtney Smith during their time together at Florida but denied knowing any of the specifics of the matter.

“While an assistant coach at Florida in 2009, I was aware that there was an issue in the personal life of Zach and Courtney Smith,” Addazio told the Boston Globe. “I did not know specifics, and I knew the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.

“As a husband, father and coach, I have zero tolerance for domestic abuse. There is no place in our program at Boston College for any member of our staff involved in domestic violence.”

Addazio hired Zach Smith as his wide receivers coach at Temple in 2011. Smith later joined Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State in 2012, a position he held until last month. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jalen Hurts’ Mom Speaks Out on Facebook

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Jalen Hurts’ Mom Speaks Out on Facebook

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ryan Day's New World as Ohio State's Acting Head Coach

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ryan Day's New World as Ohio State's Acting Head Coach

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    Candidates to Replace Urban Meyer If He Is Let Go?

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Candidates to Replace Urban Meyer If He Is Let Go?

    Scarlet and Game
    via Scarlet and Game

    Safety Commit Jordan Battle Confirms He’s Still Buckeye

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Safety Commit Jordan Battle Confirms He’s Still Buckeye

    Dustin Schutte
    via Saturday Tradition