Steve Addazio Was Aware of Issue with Ex-Ohio State Coach Zach Smith in 2009

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio said he was aware of an "issue" between Zach and Courtney Smith during their time together at Florida but denied knowing any of the specifics of the matter.

“While an assistant coach at Florida in 2009, I was aware that there was an issue in the personal life of Zach and Courtney Smith,” Addazio told the Boston Globe. “I did not know specifics, and I knew the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.

“As a husband, father and coach, I have zero tolerance for domestic abuse. There is no place in our program at Boston College for any member of our staff involved in domestic violence.”

Addazio hired Zach Smith as his wide receivers coach at Temple in 2011. Smith later joined Urban Meyer's staff at Ohio State in 2012, a position he held until last month.

