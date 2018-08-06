Liverpool vs. Torino: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Liverpool will wrap up their pre-season schedule by hosting Serie A outfit Torino at Anfield on Tuesday. It's another chance for manager Jurgen Klopp to continue integrating key new signings with his established stars.

Among the former, goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be under the spotlight. The Brazil international who set Liverpool back £66.9 million, a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, earlier this summer, made his Reds debut in Saturday's 5-0 win over Napoli.

Alisson is expected to end the spate of mistakes between the posts that have blighted Liverpool in recent seasons. Further forward, Klopp needs Fabinho and Naby Keita to lead a regeneration in midfield.

Like Liverpool, Torino have been active in the transfer market, securing forward M'Baye Niang from AC Milan on a permanent move following his loan last season.

Date: Tuesday, August 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: LFCTV

Live Stream: LFCTV GO, LiverpoolFC.com (online updates)

Klopp was able to start every member of his star-studded front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah against Napoli. The latter scored and proved his fitness after a shoulder injury wrecked his UEFA Champions League final back in May, before stunting his preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Salah's goal will naturally have pleased Klopp, who will have also welcomed seeing Mane play the role of provider. This trio shares the goalscoring and creative burdens, although Salah tends to find the net more often.

It's vital Liverpool's primary attackers are fit and on the same page in time for the Premier League opener against West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp knows there are goals in his team, but he needs proof the defence is ready to shed its label as the weak link. Much will depend on Alisson, who showed off his own comfort on the ball against Napoli:

No matter how much he can contribute to Liverpool's game going forward, Alisson is going to be judged by how he tends goal. The former AS Roma keeper could find himself tested by the pace and power of Niang, as well as the movement of Andrea Belotti and the technique of Adem Ljajic.

Manager Walter Mazzarri has a lot of talent at his disposal in attacking areas, but he'll also be keen to see how well midfield powerhouse Afriyie Acquah stands up to Keita and Fabinho. Acquah will be helped by Soualiho Meite, who arrived from AS Monaco this summer.

Torino won't begin their league campaign until Sunday, August 19, but they will still view this friendly as useful fitness work, particularly for the new players. Even so, Liverpool should be the more match-ready with the start of the Premier League imminent.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-2 Torino