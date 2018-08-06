Ranking the Future Star Power of MLB's Loaded 2018 Rookie Class

Ranking the Future Star Power of MLB's Loaded 2018 Rookie ClassAugust 6, 2018
- Performance: Obviously, stats matter, and every player ranked here has put up eye-opening numbers in 2018.
- Potential: Projecting rookies is always a tricky business; even the most promising starts can flame out. But the talent and tools to sustain big league success are a must.
- Location and position: This is the least essential but not to be ignored. Fair or not, it's easier to emerge as a star playing a high-profile position (as opposed to, say, middle reliever) for a marquee team than it is toiling for a small-market underdog.
What makes a future MLB star?
It's a complex question with a lot of factors, but it's one worth considering in light of this season's loaded rookie class.
In both leagues, multiple players have emerged with the right combination of ingredients to become stars. What are those ingredients? Here's what we considered:
In the end, these rankings are subjective and involve a lot of guesswork and eyeball-test assumptions, though we did limit our potential field to rookies who've compiled at least 1.0 WAR by FanGraphs' measure as of Sunday. What's undeniable is that every player on this list is worth watching closely.
Before we get to the top eight, here's a few rookies who didn't quite make the cut but warrant a mention: Walker Buehler (RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers); Seranthony Dominguez (RHP, Philadelphia Phillies); Joe Jimenez (RHP, Detroit Tigers); Max Stassi (C, Houston Astros); Christian Villanueva (3B, San Diego Padres).
No. 8: LHP Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
Josh Hader's brilliant breakout season has been overshadowed, at least partly, by self-inflicted controversy.
He's also a relief pitcher who plays for the mid-market Milwaukee Brewers. Sure, the Brew Crew have an excellent shot at the postseason, but they aren't exactly the premium destination for stars. And while there are star relievers with staying power, it's among the more statistically mercurial positions in baseball.
That said, Hader has been a revelation on the mound in 2018.
Through 54 innings, the 24-year-old left-hander has posted a 1.33 ERA with an eye-popping 99 strikeouts and made the National League All-Star team.
If he can maintain that level of dominance and put his off-field issues in the rearview, he could soon be in the company of the game's great bullpen aces.
No. 7: 3B/OF Brian Anderson, Miami Marlins
A third-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2014, Brian Anderson wasn't popping on too many star radars heading into the season.
The 25-year-old got an opening with one of baseball's most aggressively rebuilding teams, though, and he's made the most of it.
With a .284/.366/.420 slash line and the ability to play capable defense at third base and in right field, Anderson leads all rookies in fWAR.
The fact he plies his trade for a Marlins team that is years away from contention and wasn't a sparkling prospect dims his light a bit, but results are results.
The Fish reeled in a keeper.
No. 6: RHP Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals hold only a slim chance of making the postseason in 2018 in a National League Central that's dominated by the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers and a Senior Circuit that features a bevy of postseason contenders.
What the Cards do have going for them is a stable of young stud pitchers, led by right-hander Jack Flaherty.
In 90.1 innings, the 22-year-old has struck out 111 while posting a 3.49 ERA. On Sunday, he twirled six scoreless frames against the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates and earned warranted praise from his rival skipper.
"That's the best game we've seen him pitch," Bucs manager Clint Hurdle said, per MLB.com's Jennifer Langosch. "The slider played the best we've seen it, and that made everything else tougher to hit. The fastball was tougher to hit, but the slider played extremely well, especially to left-handed hitters."
The 34th overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft, Flaherty's ceiling may not reach the stratosphere. But he should be the next St. Louis prospect to make good and deliver significant results at the highest level.
No. 5: 3B Miguel Andujar, New York Yankees
So we arrive at the first of two New York Yankees on this list.
Miguel Andujar didn't trail as much hype as other Yanks youngsters heading into 2018, but all he's done is hit .292 with 14 homers and 48 RBI at the hot corner in the Bronx.
"I think we're kind of witnessing the continued emergence of what's going to be a really good hitter in this league for a long time," manager Aaron Boone said, per Newsday's Owen O'Brien. "He's a tough out for us wherever we put him in the order."
Few, if any, penciled in the 23-year-old Dominican as the immediate answer at third for New York. There are cautionary flags, including a .325 batting average on balls in play that outpaces his Steamer projection by 26 points.
On the other hand, Andujar is posting All-Star-quality production in pinstripes and marching toward the postseason. What's not to love?
No. 4: Of Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves are blossoming ahead of schedule, and Ronald Acuna Jr. has been an exciting part of the overachieving youth movement.
The burgeoning Venezuelan, who won't turn 21 until December 18 and tantalized this spring, has hit 11 homers with an .830 OPS in 56 games for the Braves. He's also hit .364 with a 1.053 OPS in August.
There's always room for backsliding with players his age. The Braves, in general, feel like they may be burning a tad brighter than they're capable of and setting their fans up for some mild temporary disappointment.
That's just a hunch, though. According to the standings, Atlanta is in the thick of the NL playoff hunt. And according to the stats, eyeball test and big league output, Acuna is a scintillating soon-to-be star.
No. 3: INF Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres has failed to find his stroke since returning from a strained hip. He's suffered some missteps in the field.
"Sometimes I try to make plays and I don't," Torres said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post. "I've missed a couple plays and I feel bad. I just try to be professional, but I'm human and I'm trying to get better."
Torres has already been pretty dang good, though.
Injuries and fleeting lapses aside, he's hitting .279 with 17 home runs in 73 games and has appeared, for significant stretches, like a generational stud.
Keep in mind, he's 21 years old.
Even as they push to win their 28th title, the Yanks will exhibit patience. As they ought to. Torres is young, but he's deployed the tools and results to suggest he's the heir apparent to a Bronx infield that's produced more than a few current and future Hall of Famers.
No. 2: OF Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
With Bryce Harper's foray into free agency fast approaching, the Washington Nationals have two palatable options: Go all-in to re-sign their franchise player or anoint an heir apparent.
Option two sounds a lot more plausible in light of Juan Soto's 2018 bust-out.
In 65 games with with the Nats, Soto is hitting .313 with a .984 OPS and 13 home runs. Did we mention he's 19 years old?
Does this mean Soto will replace Harper in the hearts and minds of D.C. baseball fans and lead the Nationals to the promised land? Not necessarily.
Should the fact that a teenager is doing what he's doing while posting a .962 August OPS pique your interest and inspire dreams of a generational stud in the offing?
Absolutely.
No. 1: RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Ah, Shohei Ohtani. How you confound.
The two-way Japanese star was the most intriguing prize of the offseason before agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, a big-market-adjacent squad.
Then he had a rough spring and there was talk of a bust. Then he got off to a strong start on the mound and with the bat in the regular season and the Babe Ruth comparisons returned. Then an elbow issue put him on the shelf for a bit and derailed his pitching until further notice.
Here's what we know: Ohtani posted a 3.10 ERA and averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 49.1 frames. He's also posted an .858 OPS and 11 homers in 209 plate appearances.
The 24-year-old has the tools and, now, the early results to be a front-line starting hurler and a force with the lumber.
Will he hold up? Will his elbow and other body parts ultimately betray him and either force him to pick a gig (hitter vs. pitcher) or hang it up prematurely? That's possible.
If we're looking at the intersection of ability, early results, location (yeah, it'd be better if he were on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but still) and intangibles, no 2018 rookie has a higher ceiling for stardom than Ohtani, and it's not especially close.
All statistics courtesy of FanGraphs and Baseball Reference and current as of Sunday.