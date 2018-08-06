Ranking the Future Star Power of MLB's Loaded 2018 Rookie Class

0 of 8

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

What makes a future MLB star?

It's a complex question with a lot of factors, but it's one worth considering in light of this season's loaded rookie class.

In both leagues, multiple players have emerged with the right combination of ingredients to become stars. What are those ingredients? Here's what we considered:

Performance: Obviously, stats matter, and every player ranked here has put up eye-opening numbers in 2018.

Potential: Projecting rookies is always a tricky business; even the most promising starts can flame out. But the talent and tools to sustain big league success are a must.

Location and position: This is the least essential but not to be ignored. Fair or not, it's easier to emerge as a star playing a high-profile position (as opposed to, say, middle reliever) for a marquee team than it is toiling for a small-market underdog.

In the end, these rankings are subjective and involve a lot of guesswork and eyeball-test assumptions, though we did limit our potential field to rookies who've compiled at least 1.0 WAR by FanGraphs' measure as of Sunday. What's undeniable is that every player on this list is worth watching closely.

Before we get to the top eight, here's a few rookies who didn't quite make the cut but warrant a mention: Walker Buehler (RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers); Seranthony Dominguez (RHP, Philadelphia Phillies); Joe Jimenez (RHP, Detroit Tigers); Max Stassi (C, Houston Astros); Christian Villanueva (3B, San Diego Padres).