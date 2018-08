Ranking the Future Star Power of MLB's Loaded 2018 Rookie Class

1 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Josh Hader's brilliant breakout season has been overshadowed, at least partly, by self-inflicted controversy.

He's also a relief pitcher who plays for the mid-market Milwaukee Brewers. Sure, the Brew Crew have an excellent shot at the postseason, but they aren't exactly the premium destination for stars. And while there are star relievers with staying power, it's among the more statistically mercurial positions in baseball.

That said, Hader has been a revelation on the mound in 2018.

Through 54 innings, the 24-year-old left-hander has posted a 1.33 ERA with an eye-popping 99 strikeouts and made the National League All-Star team.

If he can maintain that level of dominance and put his off-field issues in the rearview, he could soon be in the company of the game's great bullpen aces.