Manchester United Transfer News: Ivan Perisic Fuels Premier League Rumours

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic has given new life to the rumours linking him with Manchester United, admitting in an interview he would still like to play in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sportske novosti (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), the Croat emphasised he would only leave Inter Milan for a top side, before touching on his plans for the future:

"I heard some clubs want me but they have to talk to my club and only after that could I join the negotiations and decide.

"If I was to change club, it could only be to a top league and top club.

"Only God knows what will happen in future, I am happy at Inter but we all know anything is possible in football.

"Honestly, I would like to test myself in all of the biggest leagues but the question is will I have the time, I am 29 and working to extend my career as long as I can.

"Yes, I'd like to play in England and Spain but I don't know if there is enough time left."

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Perisic has been linked with United for years, and after his great showing at the 2018 FIFAWorld Cup, speculation has once again returned. He's been one of Inter's top stars since 2015, but at the age of 29, the Croat is seemingly running out of time to secure a lucrative move to England or Spain.

Per Burton, United manager Jose Mourinho chased him hard last season, only to watch as the former Wolfsburg and Dortmund man signed a new long-term contract in September.

But progression has been slow for Inter, and the Nerazzurri still sit well behind archrivalsJuventus in the Serie A pecking order. Inter have enjoyed a fine summer transfer window, but they're not expected to push the Bianconeri for the title this season.

That could still convince Perisic the time to leave is now, while he's still in prime and capable of performances like this one against Benevento:

The long-term deal would complicate matters, and in all likelihood, United would have to overpay for Perisic if they wanted to land him. But with the Premier League transfer deadline quickly approaching, the team may well decide to do so, anyway, as their transfer business has so far been limited.

These rumours have been floating around for years, but the player continues to address them, indicating at least some willingness to make the move. Whether United are still interested remains to be seen, however.