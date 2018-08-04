Raiders CB Daryl Worley Pleads Guilty to DUI, Other Charges from April Arrest

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley pleaded guilty on June 18 to three misdemeanors stemming from an April arrest in Philadelphia.

Per First Judicial District of Pennsylvania court records (via ESPN.com), Worley pleaded guilty to DUI, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest.

Worley was arrested on Apr. 15 when he was found passed out in a vehicle that was blocking a highway.

By pleading guilty, Worley received 72 hours in jail with time served for the DUI charge and two years of probation for carrying firearms in public and resisting arrest.

Per ESPN.com's Tim McManus, six charges were filed against Worley following his arrest, including DUI, firearms not to be carried without a license, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia, possession of an instrument of crime, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting.

After being acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles in a March trade with the Carolina Panthers, Worley was released following his arrest. The 23-year-old signed with the Raiders on Apr. 23.

Worley could also be subject to discipline by the NFL under the personal-conduct policy.