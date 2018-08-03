Donald Trump Rips LeBron James, Don Lemon After Interview; Lauds Michael Jordan

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

AKRON, OH - JULY 30: LeBron James addresses the media following the grand opening of the I Promise school on July 30, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The new school is a partnership between the LeBron James Family foundation and Akron Public Schools. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)
Allison Farrand/Getty Images

President Donald Trump used the debate over Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James to take another shot at the four-time NBA MVP on Twitter. 

After James was interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon on Friday, Trump offered this message on social media:

Trump's latest dig at James comes after the Los Angeles Lakers star told Lemon the president was using sports to create a divide in the country:

“I think athletics are important, but also their mind. When you’re part of sports, it just brings so much camaraderie and so much fun. We are in a position right now, in America, more importantly, where this whole race thing has taken over. One, because I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us. He is. I don’t want to say kinda. He’s dividing us, and what I’ve noticed over the last few months is that he’s kind of used sport to kind of divide us.”

James also used Twitter to call Trump a "bum" last September after the president wrote he was withdrawing the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House when Stephen Curry said he didn't want to attend if the team went to Washington, D.C. 

