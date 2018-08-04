Fantasy Football 2018: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

NFL rookies need fantasy football love, too. Stop short-changing first-year players primed to take on huge roles with their respective teams.

It shouldn't surprise anyone to know running back Saquon Barkley looks ready to immediately contribute to the New York Giants offense, but he's not the only newcomer turning heads in the offseason. There's a tight end on an underrated offense already creeping into the sleeper category.

The rankings below highlight 15 rookies to watch with the preseason underway.

Furthermore, it's time to start thinking about clever names for leagues and teams. Let's take a look at some early favorites to spark your imagination. All team names have ties to rookie running backs.

Top League Names

Preseason Hype Train

It would be awesome to see this league draft according to preseason hype. The third-string running back becomes a must-have asset. The seventh-round draft pick, who dominated third-stringers in exhibition play, earns some consideration. This would lead to pandemonium and a heavy reliance on waiver-wire moves.

It's a suggestion for an unrealistic approach in competitive leagues, but just a thought for those who want to have some fun on draft day.

Pit of Misery

Pittsburgh Steelers fans beware; this league name may trigger thoughts of losing twice to the Jacksonville Jaguars, once in the AFC Divisional Round last season. Don't worry, the AFC North champions can get revenge Week 11 in a Sunday Night Football matchup this season.

How much of boss would you become as a Steelers fan winning in the Pit of Misery League? Exactly. Don't let the opposition intimidate you.

Win Lose Kerryon

The saying goes win, lose or draw, but Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson sparks an alternative phrase for a league name. These fantasy owners have so much pride, they'd rather not speak about ties in football at all. The owner who selects the Lions rookie ball-carrier should feel proud and somewhat confident the 21-year-old puts up decent fantasy numbers behind a solid offensive line.

Top Team Names

Penny-Pinching And Winning

This manager doesn't sound like someone willing to pay big bucks to join a fantasy league. Free competition is also acceptable, though. Rookie running back Rashaad Penny will battle Chris Carson for the starting role in the Seattle Seahawks backfield.

General manager John Schneider could have a solid rushing offense featuring two ball-carriers, each slated to make less than $2 million this year. Penny-pinching and winning could become the Seahawks' new slogan.

Watch What You Saquon

Don't talk smack to Giants fans about general manager Dave Gettleman's decision to draft Barkley over quarterback Sam Darnold. It's not going to go well.

This is a perfect team name for Big Blue's optimistic fans. The rookie ball-carrier should pay dividends as a top-five rusher in the league for the 2018 season. You can't go wrong with this name suggestion or the player for your fantasy football squad.

The Guice is Right

We've all watched or heard of the Price is Right. Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice would absolutely love this reference to one of the most popular game shows still going strong on daytime television. It's fitting the LSU product could be the right choice to elevate your squad over the competition late in the season. He's the projected starter in the Redskins backfield. Sorry, Drew Carey. It's all about Guice.

Rookie Rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

3. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

4. Ronald Jones, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

6. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

7. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

9. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

10. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

12. Calvin Ridley, WR Atlanta Falcons

13. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

14. Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts

15. Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Top Rookies

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

As the No. 2 overall pick, Barkley comes into the league with the highest expectations among the rookies.

The Giants opted to select him over a potential franchise quarterback of the future. Instead, the Penn State product will attempt to improve the team's 26th-ranked rushing offense from the last season.

While 31-year-old ball-carrier Jonathan Stewart takes on a veteran leadership role, Barkley must hit the ground running to balance the Giants offense, which features pass-catchers Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram in the passing attack.

Nonetheless, Barkley flashed his ability to beat defenders in coverage. During practice, he beat cornerback Janoris Jenkins for a reception, per Big Blue View writer Ed Valentine:

"On Thursday, we saw the Giants line Saquon Barkley up wide to the left of the formation to try and cause a mismatch. Friday, in 7-on-7, we saw it again. This time, though. Barkley drew cornerback Janoris Jenkins in man coverage.

"The result? An easy completion. Barkley jabbed to the outside, spun Jenkins around and cut quickly to the inside to catch a quick slant from Eli Manning."

If a cornerback of Jenkins' talent level struggled to cover Barkley, the rookie should have a field day against linebackers. Currently, his average draft position lists at 1.06. Don't hesitate to pick him up in the first round.

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers selected wideout D.J. Moore at No. 24 overall. Thus far, the Maryland product looks primed to complement Devin Funchess in the aerial attack.

Max Henson of the team's official website expects to see the rookie contribute right away:

"There will be the typical rookie growing pains, but it’s clear Moore can help the offense immediately. He brings a unique skill set to the receiver group with his ability to make people miss and turn quick passes into long gains. The Panthers want to tap into that kind of weapon as much as possible."

Moore should list third in the pecking order among Panthers receivers behind Greg Olsen and Funchess. The former led the team in receptions through four seasons between 2013-16 before a foot injury limited him to seven appearances in 2017. The latter led the Panthers in receiving yards (840) and touchdowns (eight) last year.

Torrey Smith, the rookie's top competitor for the No. 2 spot at wide receiver, logged a career-low 11.9 yards per reception in 2017. He's a veteran on the decline. Moore will see enough targets to warrant fantasy consideration as a late-round pick. His ADP lists at 11.03.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to action and found a new favorite target in rookie tight end Mike Gesicki.

Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad tossed out a fantasy football projection based on what he saw during practices:

The projected catch volume won't excite fantasy owners, but the touchdown total gives hope for those seeking decent production at tight end in favorable matchups or points in the flex spot.

Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero made a prediction for the starting lineup:

Assuming Gesicki wins the starting role, he's worth a gamble for managers who don't have a top-five tight end on the roster. With Tannehill back under center, the Dolphins offense comes into the 2018 campaign as an underrated unit.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry's departure to Cleveland will force Tannehill to spread his targets around. A solid rapport with the rookie seems like a connection to monitor in the upcoming season.