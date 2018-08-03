LiAngelo Ball Named Co-MVP of LaVar's JBA All-Star Game 2018; LaMelo Scores 42

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

US basketball player Lamelo Ball takes part in his first training session in Prienai, Lithuania, where he will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball led the West to a 202-189 wire-to-wire win in the 2018 Junior Basketball Association All-Star Game at Quest Multi-Sport in Chicago on Friday night.

LiAngelo (West) and Deon Lyle (East) were named co-MVPs of the frenetic exhibition.

Lyle, who suits up for Chicago, finished with a game-high 51 points on 17-of-37 shooting, including 10-of-23 from three. 

Gelo, meanwhile, dropped 39 points (18-of-34 shooting) to go with 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. 

LaMelo tied teammate Curtis Hollis and put up a team-high 42 points (18-of-30 shooting, 4-of-13 from three) along with 17 assists, eight turnovers and seven rebounds. 

As those numbers suggest, it's no surprise the Ball brothers' Los Angeles squad went a JBA-best 6-2 during the regular season. 

The high-scoring duo will now set its sights on postseason play with the quarterfinals scheduled to get underway Tuesday afternoon. 

