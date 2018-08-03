LiAngelo Ball Named Co-MVP of LaVar's JBA All-Star Game 2018; LaMelo Scores 42

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball led the West to a 202-189 wire-to-wire win in the 2018 Junior Basketball Association All-Star Game at Quest Multi-Sport in Chicago on Friday night.

LiAngelo (West) and Deon Lyle (East) were named co-MVPs of the frenetic exhibition.

Lyle, who suits up for Chicago, finished with a game-high 51 points on 17-of-37 shooting, including 10-of-23 from three.

Gelo, meanwhile, dropped 39 points (18-of-34 shooting) to go with 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

LaMelo tied teammate Curtis Hollis and put up a team-high 42 points (18-of-30 shooting, 4-of-13 from three) along with 17 assists, eight turnovers and seven rebounds.

As those numbers suggest, it's no surprise the Ball brothers' Los Angeles squad went a JBA-best 6-2 during the regular season.

The high-scoring duo will now set its sights on postseason play with the quarterfinals scheduled to get underway Tuesday afternoon.