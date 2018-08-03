NFL Training Camp Notes: No Setbacks for Carson Wentz

1 of 8

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts provided a cautionary tale for teams dealing with injured quarterbacks going forward. The Philadelphia Eagles took note.

Unlike the 2017 Colts, the 2018 Eagles haven't made any grand promises regarding the health of their franchise quarterback, who in this case is recovering from torn ligaments in his left knee. We've heard throughout the offseason that Carson Wentz has been rehabbing well, but head coach Doug Pederson and his colleagues haven't made any guarantees regarding Wentz's status for Week 1.

But Pederson did clarify on Friday that Wentz's absence from team drills at this week's practices was not indicative of any sort of setback in his recovery, even though the Pro Bowler participated in said drills last week.

"No setbacks," he said, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "Not at all. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing."

Pederson explained that Wentz sat out team drills in all five Philly practices this week because the team wants the 25-year-old to practice in a more controlled environment at this point in time.

"Pederson pretty much says they saw the traffic around Wentz during team drills, realized it was an unnecessary risk and backed him off," tweeted NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Kudos to the Eagles for taking it slow. Of course, it helps when your Plan B is the reigning Super Bowl MVP.