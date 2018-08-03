Juventus Transfer News: Marko Pjaca Agent Discusses Fiorentina, Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The agent of Juventus winger Marko Pjaca remains hopeful the issues holding up a transfer to Fiorentina can be resolved and discussed the exit rumours that continue to swirl around the Croat, with Sampdoria now named as a possible destination.

Speaking to Sportface.it (h/t Football Italia), representative Marko Naletilic said there are more clubs interested besides those two:

"Fiorentina are still interested in him. Some issues have come out, but I hope they can be resolved.

"There are a lot of other teams who are interested in him, but Fiorentina and Sampdoria would be great solutions for him."

According to Football Italia, there's an agreement between Juventus and Fiorentina regarding a loan deal for the 23-year-old, and La Viola will have an option to make the move permanent.

Mark Baker/Associated Press

The issue lies in the breakdown of the total transfer fee. Another sticking point could be the inclusion of a buy-back clause, which Football Italia previously reported was required by Juve.

Pjaca was a standout during UEFA Euro 2016 in France, resulting in a move to Turin. The Croatia international slowly worked his way into the team and flashed his considerable talent, but injury halted his progress and eventually led to a loan deal with Schalke.

He needs a fresh start to continue his development, and given Juventus' wealth of attacking options, playing time won't come easy this season. A move to Fiorentina or Sampdoria, two clubs with solid reputations for developing talent, appears the perfect solution.

Recent rumours linking La Viola with Everton's Kevin Mirallas seemed to indicate their interest had waned, but that no longer appears to be the case:

The key to this deal could be the buy-back clause, as Juventus may want to keep an option on the talented speedster should he realise his potential in Florence. Fiorentina and Juventus are bitter rivals, and La Viola would prefer not to develop another star player only to lose him to the Bianconeri for a minimal profit.

A move to Sampdoria would likely only be another loan deal, with no clause for a permanent transfer inserted.