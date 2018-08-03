Real Madrid Transfer News: Marcelo a No-Show at Training Amid Juventus Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (L) and Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 27, 2018 during a victory ceremony after Real Madrid won its third Champions League title in a row in Kiev. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Marcelo didn't report for pre-season training with Real Madrid on Friday amid rumours the Brazilian could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

According to AS, compatriot Casemiro joined the rest of the squad on Saturday after returning from his post-World Cup holidays, but there was no sign of Marcelo.

Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t AS) previously reported Marcelo could follow Ronaldo from the Spanish capital to Turin.

      

