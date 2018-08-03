Maurizio Sarri Talks Willian, Thibaut Courtois Amid Summer Transfer Rumours

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said he has no problem with Willian and that he is hopeful Thibaut Courtois will stay at the club amid speculation over potential exits for both players.

As David Hytner of the Guardian reported, Willian reported to training late in a move Sarri described as "strange." Hytner reported that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all interested or have had interest in the Brazil international.

Speaking on Friday, Sarri said he discussed Willian's late arrival with him and added that he believes the 29-year-old will remain with the Blues beyond Thursday's summer transfer deadline, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:

Sarri was also asked about Courtois, who has also been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid, with David G. Medina of Marca among those reporting as much. However, he was a little more coy about the Belgium international's future.

"At the moment, he is the goalkeeper of the club," the new Chelsea boss said, per Kinsella. "I don't know on the future; it depends on the club and especially on him, I think. I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."

With Chelsea set to play Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield, the Premier League season is only around the corner. The Blues open on August 11 at Huddersfield Town.

Sarri will want to keep his squad settled with these huge games on the horizon, not to mention the fact he has had limited time to work with these players.

Both Willian and Courtois will be late arrivals back to the squad after their involvement in the FIFA World Cup. The former helped Brazil to the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by the latter's Belgium, who went on to finish third after defeating England in the competition's penultimate game.

Willian had a decent World Cup and is a key man for Chelsea. However, Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo suggested some of the fees being bandied about in relation to the player are a little excessive:

Getting in someone who can offer what Willian does before the transfer window closes would be a massive challenge for the Blues, making it reasonable to think they will resist any offers for the winger.

The same goes for Courtois, who is the standout stopper at Stamford Bridge and one of the best in the Premier League. As football writer Simon Phillips noted, there didn't appear to be as much confidence from Sarri that the goalkeeper would be sticking around:

Given the uncertainty that's gripped Chelsea this summer following a campaign in which they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, there would have been concerns among the fanbase that key players would leave. But they have all remained.

By contrast, if either player is sold, time is at a premium to replace them. And even if new faces were to come through the door, Sarri has limited chances to get them integrated into the squad and familiar with his style before their league campaign kicks off.