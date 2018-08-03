Andy Murray Slams Washington Open Organisers After 3 AM Finish

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates a point against Marius Copil of Romania during Day Six of the Citi Open at the Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former world tennis No. 1 Andy Murray has hit out at organisers of the Washington Open after his match against Marius Copil finished at 3:02 a.m. local time on Friday morning.

Murray eventually prevailed 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in a thrilling contest, making his way into the last eight.

However, he was critical of the scheduling and said he may not be in the right condition to play the quarter-finals, per BBC Sport.

"I don't know how players are expected to recover from that," he said. "Not playing, potentially, is possible. My body doesn't feel great right now. Finishing matches at three in the morning isn't good for anyone involved in the event—players, TV, fans, anyone."

Murray is playing the tournament as part of his recent comeback from injury. It's only the third competition he's taken part in since his hip surgery in January.

After the game, the effects of the match and the late finish were clear to see, as Murray was pictured crying into his towel:

When asked about the emotional conclusion, Murray said it was "just the emotions coming at the end of an extremely long day and a long match," per Neil McLeman of the Daily Mirror.

His opponent also paid tribute to the efforts of the three-time Grand Slam winner in what was a gruelling contest:

As noted by BBC Sport, the previous latest finish at this tournament was 2:27 a.m. Murray is set to be back in action later on Friday, with his quarter-final against Alex De Minaur scheduled for 7 p.m.

Murray's world ranking has plummeted to 832 following his time away recovering from injury. The 31-year-old's last Grand Slam title came in 2016, when he triumphed at Wimbledon.

     

