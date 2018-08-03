Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A rematch of the 2017 World Series will kick off Friday at Chavez Ravine when the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-49) host the defending champion Houston Astros (69-41) in a pick'em interleague matchup at the sportsbooks. Houston split four meetings at Los Angeles last October en route to winning it all, including Game 7.

MLB betting line: The Astros opened as -120 favorites (wager $120 to win $100); the total is at seven runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.8-1.5, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

The Astros enter this series on a two-game winning streak after suffering through a season-high five-game skid. Justin Verlander (10-6, 2.24 ERA) will get the call in the opener, and he pitched fairly well against the Dodgers in two World Series starts. The 35-year-old veteran allowed five runs and five hits in 12 innings but did not earn a win after going 4-0 in his first four postseason outings a year ago.

Verlander has split his last two starts overall as well despite giving up a combined two runs and 14 hits in 11 innings of work.

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

Los Angeles is hoping Alex Wood (7-5, 3.68 ERA) can continue his hot streak on the mound opposite Verlander after going 6-0 in eight starts since June 9. Wood has posted similar numbers to Verlander in his past two outings, surrendering a total of two runs and six hits in 11.2 innings. However, he was outstanding last time out on the road against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing only one hit in a 5-1 victory.

Wood made two appearances in the World Series, pitching two scoreless and hitless innings with no walks and three strikeouts to close out Game 7 after he gave up one run and one hit in 5.2 innings during a Game 4 win at Houston as his team tied it up 2-2.

Smart betting pick

After a tough four-game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers, things do not get any easier for the Dodgers against the Astros. However, Wood is in much better current form than Verlander, who might be a bit overvalued here as the bigger name.

Plus, Los Angeles has gone an impressive 21-9 in its last 30 interleague games, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. Look for Wood to run his personal winning streak to seven, with the Dodgers exacting some revenge at what seems to be a very reasonable price.

MLB betting trends

Houston is 2-5 in its last seven games.

The total has gone under in eight of Houston's last 11 games on the road.

Los Angeles is 8-3 in its last 11 games at home.

All MLB odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.