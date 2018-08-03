Pedro Extends Chelsea Contract by 1 Year, Will Stay Until 2020

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

Chelsea winger Pedro on Friday signed a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge that will see him remain at the club until 2020.

The Blues announced the deal via Twitter:

In a statement on the club's official website, the Spaniard said: "It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general. It's important for me to continue with Chelsea. I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year. Since becoming a Chelsea player, he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field, and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."

The 31-year-old, who joined from Barcelona in 2015, has made 131 appearances for Chelsea, racking up 28 goals and 20 assists in the process.

His presence in the side last season had a significant impact, as WhoScored.com demonstrated:

Under Sarri's high-tempo, fluid system, the winger could become even more important at Stamford Bridge.

He has thus far thrived under the Italian's management, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

With his future secured, Pedro can go from strength to strength at Chelsea if he continues on his current path.

The deal also ensures they won't lose him for free next summer, so it's good business for the Blues to tie him down.