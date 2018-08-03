Rick Ankiel Considering MLB Comeback: 'I'm Not Afraid. I Might as Well Try.'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

8 Apr 2001: Rick Ankiel #66 of the St. Louis Cardinals winds back to pitch the ball during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Diamondbacks 9-4.Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport
Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Rick Ankiel is 39 years old and hasn't appeared in a major league game since the 2013 season, but he is not closing the door on a comeback.

Ankiel revealed he is "toying with" the idea of pitching professionally again, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. "I have nothing to lose," he added. "I'm not afraid. I might as well try."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

