Rick Ankiel Considering MLB Comeback: 'I'm Not Afraid. I Might as Well Try.'

Rick Ankiel is 39 years old and hasn't appeared in a major league game since the 2013 season, but he is not closing the door on a comeback.

Ankiel revealed he is "toying with" the idea of pitching professionally again, per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports. "I have nothing to lose," he added. "I'm not afraid. I might as well try."

