Nate Robinson Reportedly Signs 1-Year Contract with Lebanon's Homenetmen Beirut

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson signed a one-year deal with Homenetmen Beirut of the Lebanese Basketball League, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Robinson has been out of the NBA since the 2015-16 season, when he made two appearances for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 34-year-old is a co-captain for Tri-State in this year's BIG3 league. He's averaging 10.3 points and 2.0 assists through six games.

This is the third time Robinson has gone overseas to play. He made 14 appearances for Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2016 and suited up for 35 games with Guaros de Lara in Venezuela.

Robinson told Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader in June he had hoped to parlay his performance in the BIG3 league into a training camp contract with an NBA squad, while Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said an NBA comeback could be in the cards for Robinson.

"I don't think [the NBA] is out of the question," Gentry said. "He's such a unique player in what he brings to the table that I don't think the doors are closed for him at all."

Given his age, Robinson's move to Lebanon could be his last opportunity to prove himself worthy of one more shot in the NBA.