Ex-WWE Star Big Cass to Make Return to Ring for Big Time Wrestling Company

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

For the first time since his release from WWE in June, Big Cass will step inside the ring in September.

Big Time Wrestling advertised a Sept. 21 show that included Big Cass wrestling under the moniker Big Cazz:

Cass, whose real name is William Morrissey, hasn't wrestled in an official match since losing to Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank on June 17. His WWE departure came rather abruptly, just two days after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported Cass had been drinking during WWE's European tour and "had attitude issues when drunk." Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin added Cass brought heat on himself when he broke down the bathroom door of a tour bus after believing his fellow wrestlers had locked him inside.

According to WrestlingNews.co's Taylor Underwood, Cass had also "caused a scene" while speaking backstage with ex-girlfriend Carmella.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson noted Cass had a 90-day non-compete clause begin with immediate effect following his release.

A number of former WWE wrestlers have found success wrestling for various independent promotions in the United States or heading overseas.

Cass turned 30 in August, so it's premature to write off a return to WWE. Drew McIntyre and EC3 are among the stars who most recently came back to WWE after burnishing their reputations elsewhere.