Colin Kaepernick's Name Edited out of Song on Madden 19 Soundtrack

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick could potentially go unsigned for the second straight NFL season since he began protesting police brutality and inequality by kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season.

It appears he may also be absent from Madden NFL 19.

A video posted on Twitter early Thursday morning appeared to show the game had edited out the part of Big Sean's verse that mentions Kaepernick on YG's "Big Bank," which is part of the game's soundtrack.

EA Sports typically edits sensitive or vulgar content from games to keep their E Rating. Big Sean's original verse reads "You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick." In the video posted, only Kaepernick's name is edited from the verse.

Kaepernick's girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, tweeted out the video and called the move "shady."

EA Sports has yet to comment on the matter, per TMZ Sports.