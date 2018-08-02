Urban Meyer Endorsement Deal with Bob Evans Ends Amid Investigation

Annie Rice/Associated Press

Bob Evans Restaurants has suspended its endorsement deal with Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday after reported claims that he knew about domestic violence allegations against former receivers coach Zach Smith.

Bob Evans had named Meyer its "Head Breakfast Coach" in its line of endorsements earlier this week.

The link has since been deleted describing the campaign with the Buckeyes coach.

"At Bob Evans, we strongly believe in the family first values upon which the company was founded," the company said in a statement Thursday.

Brett McMurphy reported Wednesday that Meyer knew about a 2015 domestic abuse incident involving Smith but kept him on staff anyway. He denied any knowledge of the incident during the Big Ten media days last month, but text messages showed at least his wife, Shelley Meyer, was aware of the allegations.

Smith was fired last month after reports of the previous allegations became public.