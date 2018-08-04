Chelsea vs. Manchester City: 2018 FA Community Shield TV Schedule, Live Stream

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Manchester City will hope to begin the 2018-19 season as the last one ended—clinching a trophy by beating Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea to the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The great blue powerhouses of the Premier League will collide in London as Sarri seeks to land an immediate blow against the reigning champions of England and send a statement to the rest of his new peers.

Guardiola's Citizens ran rampant en route to the English league crown last term while Chelsea clinched the FA Cup. That triumph came under Antonio Conte, but Chelsea's stars will look to ensure their new Italian chief isn't waiting long for his first trophy in southwest London.

City have the advantage of knowing this will be their final fixture before the season gets officially underway, but Chelsea face one more 2018 International Champions Cup clash against Lyon on Tuesday, four days before their campaign begins.

Read on for a preview of Sunday's Community Shield clash at Wembley, complete with viewing information and live-stream schedule.

Date: Sunday, August 5

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Preview

Chelsea lost last year's Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time, a win that would have given them a fifth win in the competition and one more than City have ever managed.

The two teams are level with four Community Shied wins apiece, a fitting balance considering Sarri's changes at Chelsea have led to likenesses with Guardiola's City. And one can see why, considering Guardiola has in the past lauded praise on the former Napoli tactician, via Eurosport UK:

Conte's approach to football was seen as somewhat restrictive by some. "Sarriball" is a far more engaging philosophy for the neutral, and Sunday's encounter could be an early preview of one title-race scenario that could develop this season.

It would be a wild improvement for Chelsea after last year's run to fifth in the Premier League, but Sarri has spoken glowingly of the competition he'll relish in England, per journalist Kristof Terreur:

One key component to developing Sarri's style and a touchy topic entering Sunday's duel is that of Jorginho, the £50 million Chelsea recruit from Napoli who was tightly linked with City prior to joining the Blues, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

The impact of the Brazil-born Italian has been clear in his first few ventures as a Chelsea player, but the Community Shield clash is a chance for him to further outline the talent City missed out on, via TifoFootball:

Aside from any new faces, Sarri has also afforded certain existing members of the playing staff minutes in pre-season that others might not have expected. In particular, centre-back Ethan Ampadu and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, both 17, have been surprisingly prominent.

City have splurged themselves and splashed £60 million to acquire Leicester City wide man Riyad Mahrez, Injury analyst Ben Dinnery recently reported the Algerian could be fit to face Chelsea after Saturday's 3-2 friendly win over Bayern Munich:

As was the case in last year's Community Shield, the competition will adopt the ABBA system in the event the game goes to a penalty shootout. This is rather than using the ABAB format that was changed due to concerns the team taking the second penalty was under unfair pressure to score.

Chelsea will hope the match doesn't come to that after they fell to Arsenal via penalties in 2017, and Sarri will look to inject new energy into his reign by getting his first Chelsea season underway with silverware.