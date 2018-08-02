Pro Football Hall of Fame Game 2018: Live-Stream Schedule for Bears vs. Ravens

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The beginning of a new football season is here, but it must be met with tempered expectations.

While it's easy to celebrate the return of football, the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is an exhibition between two teams starting a five-game preseason slate.

The Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens are playing in Canton, Ohio, Thursday ahead of the induction of franchise legends Brian Urlacher and Ray Lewis into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While it'll be hard to draw conclusions from the first preseason contest after two weeks of practice, both teams can take a step forward in their preparations for the regular season.

2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Info

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Reserves Will Play Major Role in Thursday's Game

Adding an extra game to the preseason schedule favors the players further down the depth chart.

The proven starters on both rosters aren't expected to participate on the field Thursday, and with the way preseason usually goes, they'll only play close to a half in a handful of games.

Given their roles, starting quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mitchell Trubisky shouldn't take snaps Thursday, as they're looking to connect with their respective first-team offenses over the next few weeks.

The frailty of some positions combined with the risk of injury this early in the campaign should keep a good chunk of first-team players at other positions on the sidelines as well.

While it may be disappointing for fans clamoring about the return of football to see second- and third-team players on the field, Thursday provides the perfect opportunity for draft picks and players on the fringe of the depth chart to impress.

The most exciting player on the field could be Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is fighting for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart with Robert Griffin III.

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Another draft pick to keep an eye on from the Baltimore perspective is offensive tackle Orlando Brown, who had first-round talent in the eyes of some draft experts, but fell to the third round, where the Ravens scooped him up with the No. 83 selection.

Chicago's reserves have quite the opportunity in front of them as well, as defensive linemen Bilal Nichols and Kylie Fitts look to make an impact on the interior as late-round selections, while wide receiver Javon Wims and tight end Adam Shaheen could have breakout performances connecting Chase Daniel and the other backup quarterbacks.

Kevin White Attempting To Impress While Staying Healthy

Kevin White enters his fourth professional season with 21 receptions for 193 yards.

The 2015 first-round pick has dealt with a multitude of injuries since joining the Bears, but there's hope he can finally stay healthy and make an impact on the offensive side of the ball.

While he doesn't have to be the best player on the field Thursday, White needs to show some sort of progress and he'll have the opportunity to do so over four quarters.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

White currently sits behind Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel on the Bears' official depth chart, and if the West Virginia product remains healthy, Trubisky could have a dynamic trio of wide receivers to work with.

Something as simple as running the right routes and getting a feel for the field again seem like simple concepts, but for someone like White, who endured so much on the injury front, they are key steps in getting back to where he wants to be.

White's return to the football field won't produce results right away for the Bears, and there's four preseason games ahead, but if the 26-year-old is able to get out of the preseason unscathed, Matt Nagy's offense could be dangerous in its first season in Chicago.

