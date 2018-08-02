New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The biggest rivalry in baseball will continue at Fenway Park on Thursday when the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox (75-34) host the New York Yankees (68-38) in a near pick'em divisional matchup at the sportsbooks.

Both teams are coming off losses heading into this key four-game series, with six more meetings set to take place over the last two weeks of the regular season.

MLB betting line: The Red Sox opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at 10 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

New York has a slight edge in the first nine meetings, going 5-4 so far after taking four of the past six, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The Yankees should also have an advantage in this series-opening pitching matchup with veteran southpaw CC Sabathia (6-4, 3.53 ERA) on the mound.

The Yankees have won four of the previous five times the 38-year-old has toed the rubber, with him allowing two runs or less three times during that stretch.

Sabathia has also notched a victory against Boston once already this year, allowing one run and six hits in seven innings of an 8-1 win at home on June 29.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

The Red Sox have been MLB's best team for a while now, and they have had some success versus Sabathia this season as well.

In his first start against the veteran on May 10, they had four runs and nine hits off him in four innings en route to a 5-4 victory.

Converted reliever Brian Johnson (1-3, 3.45 ERA) will get the call here with Chris Sale on the disabled list, and he has pitched well lately despite not having anything to show for it.

In his last two starts, Johnson has not allowed an earned run in 10.2 innings, with the Red Sox getting outscored 7-1 in a pair of losses. More run support would help him.

Smart betting pick

Boston leads New York by 5.5 games in the race for the AL East title and owns MLB's best home record, too, at 38-15.

The Red Sox have less favorable pitching matchups the rest of the series, so look for them to earn a win right away and relieve some pressure.

MLB betting trends

New York is 2-4 in its last six games on the road.

Boston is 4-1 in its last five games.

Boston is 14-3 in its last 17 games at home.

