Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Divock Origi Exit

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is reportedly a transfer target for Turkish duo Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan of Sport Witness), the former are leading the race for the Belgian's signature as they are prepared to sign him permanently and have been in touch with Liverpool regarding his capture, while the latter want him on loan.

The pair are said to face competition from Valencia and Watford, who are also linked with Origi.

Origi signed for Liverpool in 2014, although he only arrived at Anfield from Lille the following year.

Having failed to nail down a starting berth on Merseyside over the next two seasons, he spent the last campaign on loan at Wolfsburg.

The striker scored just seven goals for the German outfit in 37 appearances, though, doing little to indicate he could return to Liverpool and offer serious competition for Roberto Firmino up front.

Indeed, WhoScored.com provided further insight into his disappointing campaign:

Origi has since spent pre-season with the Reds, but Liverpool writers Joel Rabinowitz and Jack Lusby have not been convinced by his efforts:

The Belgian is still only 23, but it's difficult to imagine him having a significant future at Anfield if the Reds are unable to get him off the books this summer.

If Besiktas are willing to take him off their hands permanently, Liverpool should be prepared to let him go.

Although they'll naturally want as much as they can get for him, his fee should not be made into much of a sticking point—having signed him for just £10 million, it won't take much for them to make a profit on him.