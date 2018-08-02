Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Frenkie de Jong After Ajax UCL Win

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

GRAZ, AUSTRIA - AUGUST 1: Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between SK Sturm Graz v Ajax at the Stadion Graz Liebenau on August 1, 2018 in Graz Austria (Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's move for Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly been delayed after the Eredivisie giants advanced from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League by beating Austrian side Sturm Graz 5-1 on aggregate on Wednesday. 

Per Sport, the deal is looking "less and less likely to happen" as Ajax's focus is on qualifying for the group stage, but Barca are hoping director of football Marc Overmars will eventually consider a transfer this month.

The report added that Barca believe the 21-year-old has the "ideal profile to reinforce their midfield" after the departures of Paulinho and Andres Iniesta.

TOPSHOT - Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta waves at the end of a tribute after the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on May 20, 2018. - Iniesta, who joined Barcelona's ac
JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Ajax have made it clear they will not consider selling De Jong until next summer at least, with Overmars recently saying even "an insane amount" of money would not tempt them, per De Telegraaf (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

Barca are still pushing, but Ajax's ongoing participation in Champions League qualification will not help their cause as the Dutch side will not want to risk their qualification by offloading De Jong.

The two legs of Ajax's third qualifying round against Standard Liege take place on August 7 and 14. 

Should they then advance to the play-off round they could confirm their group-stage spot by August 29 at the latest.

That is just two days before the end of the transfer window, and it seems unlikely a deal will be struck in that short a period if it comes down to it.

Barcelona's best hope is that Ajax concede to do business after their next qualifying round.

But it seems likely that, if they want De Jong at the Camp Nou, Barca will need to wait another year to get him. 

Related

    Vidal Has a Verbal Agreement to Join Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Vidal Has a Verbal Agreement to Join Barcelona

    Tomás Andreu
    via sport

    Willian to Sue 'Fake Agent'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Willian to Sue 'Fake Agent'

    via mirror

    Real Madrid Sign Former Barcelona Youngster

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Real Madrid Sign Former Barcelona Youngster

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    B/R Live: Europa League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Europa League 2nd Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    Br
    via Br