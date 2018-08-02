Maurizio Sarri Unhappy with Willian's Late Return to Chelsea Amid Exit Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Willian of Chelsea is seen during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he is "not happy" that Willian returned five days later than expected to pre-season after failing to update his passport.  

Per Kieran Gill of MailOnline, Sarri agreed it was a strange situation and said he will have words with the 29-year-old about the matter: "I want to speak to him. I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

