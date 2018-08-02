Maurizio Sarri Unhappy with Willian's Late Return to Chelsea Amid Exit Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he is "not happy" that Willian returned five days later than expected to pre-season after failing to update his passport.

Per Kieran Gill of MailOnline, Sarri agreed it was a strange situation and said he will have words with the 29-year-old about the matter: "I want to speak to him. I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

