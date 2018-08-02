Manchester United Official Reportedly in Barcelona to Secure Yerry Mina Deal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly sent chief negotiator Matt Judge to Barcelona to work on a £35 million deal for Yerry Mina.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, Judge will meet with Mina's agent, Felipe Russo, as well as hash out the fee with the Blaugrana, having been given the go ahead by manager Jose Mourinho following discussions in the United States during the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

Barca are open to selling the Colombian, who only arrived at the club in January, and they have relaxed their £44 million valuation of him.

Mina made just six appearances in a Barcelona shirt having failed to force his way into manager Ernesto Valverde's plans.

He had a strong FIFA World Cup with his national team, though, scoring three times in as many appearances in Russia, and Colombia did not concede from open play with him on the pitch.

United have made strides to improve their options at centre-back in recent years, having brought in Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Though the latter occasionally struggled in his debut season, the duo could become a strong long-term pairing if given the chance. The likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones remain unconvincing, though, so a fresh alternative would be a welcome addition.

Sports writers Sam Pilger and Jonas Giaever aren't sure he'd be a worthwhile buy, though:

By contrast, Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey feels he could be a useful capture despite his limitations:

The 23-year-old may not have all the characteristics of a typical Barcelona centre-back, but he could be an effective player if utilised correctly, and there are few defenders more dangerous than him in an opposition penalty area.

Given it is unclear whether he would be an immediate upgrade on United's options, even a £35 million fee would be difficult to justify, given Barca spent little more than £10 million on him a matter of months ago.

He could be a useful signing, but United will hope Judge can secure a lower price for him to ensure a better deal.