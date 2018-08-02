Unai Emery 'Doesn't Know' What Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal Future Holds

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has admitted he does not know whether Aaron Ramsey will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Welshman has less than a year remaining on his current deal with Arsenal.

Per Luke Brown of The Independent, Emery made it clear he wants Ramsey to remain at the club, but when asked whether he was close to agreeing a new deal the Spaniard said: "I don't know. The contract is one question for the club and for the player. Our opinion, my opinion is clear, I want him to be with us. But it is one question for the player and the club. My opinion is he's professional. He's a player I want in this team."

Ramsey, 27, was supposed to take part in the Gunners' penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in Dublin on Wednesday but picked up an injury in the warm-up, per the Evening Standard's James Olley:

He is a key part of Arsenal's midfield, so Emery will hope he is back to fitness by the time the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

His long-term future is a bigger concern.

If Ramsey does not sign a new contract soon, Arsenal will either have to consider selling him this month or risk losing him for free next summer.

Should he remain at the Emirates without signing he will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club come January.

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Ramsey has been at Arsenal since joining from Cardiff City for £4.8 million in 2008.

It took him a while to establish himself in the first team, but he has developed into one of the Premier League's most consistent midfielders, capable of both creating and scoring goals.

Per Sacha Pisani of Goal, amid the uncertainty about Ramsey's future he has been linked with both Barcelona and Chelsea.

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of him, and it is clear from Emery's comments he still has a big role to play in north London.