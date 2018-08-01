Juventus Beats MLS All-Stars on Penalties in 2018 MLS All-Star Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Juventus won the 2018 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, defeating the MLS All-Stars in penalty shootouts after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips missed his penalty, which is all Juventus needed.

The showdown marked the 14th straight year the MLS All-Stars faced a European foe, and Juventus served as a legendary opponent. It is the seven-time reigning Serie A champion, is coming off a fourth straight Coppa Italia championship and just added superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo didn't play in the home of the Atlanta United, but Andrea Favilli provided a goal for Juventus in the first half. Hometown hero Josef Martinez countered for the MLS side, setting the stage for the penalties.

Andrea Favilli Continues to Prove Value Ahead of Genoa Loan

If there was a downside for Juventus' signing of Ronaldo, it was the limited playing time it presented the 21-year-old Favilli, setting the stage for a Genoa transfer.

He continued his red-hot preseason play Wednesday, underscoring his potential for his next side, by breaking the scoreless tie with a goal in the 21st minute. It came off a perfectly placed glancing header off Matheus Pereira's cross, beating goalkeeper Brad Guzan and giving the fans in Atlanta an opportunity see the blossoming young star at his best.

Favilli also scored both goals in July 25's 2-0 International Champions Cup victory over Bayern Munich in Philadelphia. Juventus parlayed the momentum from that showing into a Saturday win over Benfica on penalties.

While these games on Juventus' American tour are far from the most pressure-packed environment the young playmaker will face, his prowess for the net will surely please Genoa. According to JuveFC.com, "Favilli is expected to join Genoa on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer."

The report noted Juventus will retain a buy-back option to potentially bring him back in 2020, which is something the club will likely utilize if he continues playing like he did Wednesday and improves on his potential as he enters his prime.

Josef Martinez Shows Why He Will Break MLS Single-Season Goal Record

It is fitting Martinez scored Wednesday because it was exactly what the home fans were looking for in Atlanta.

His header found the back of the net during a broken play that included multiple blocks and scrambles for loose balls. He risked a kick to the head, highlighting his relentless will to score even in an exhibition contest, and drew massive cheers for the equalizer as a result:

It was more of the same for the dominant forward, who has 24 goals on the MLS season with 11 matches remaining.

At this point, it would be a surprise if he didn't surpass the record of 27 goals in an MLS campaign, which Wright-Phillips (2014), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Roy Lassiter (1996) previously set.

"I love it. It's great because it shows that improvement in the league. It really does," Wright-Phillips said of Martinez's pursuit of his record, per ESPN.com. "Kids that see him, this is what they're going to want to do. That will be the standard."

Martinez is a primary reason Atlanta has an MLS-leading 47 points and has set the standard in the Eastern Conference. While he was subbed out in the first half, he had plenty of time to show why he is such a fan favorite among United supporters and why he will set the record for goals in an MLS season.

Atlanta's Strong Showing Further Adds to MLS' Growing Credibility

While the MLS All-Stars just missed a victory over a legendary side from Italy's Serie A, the entire evening was a testament to the league and Atlanta's popularity as a soccer destination.

The MLS is still 7-4-3 in these last 14 contests against European opponents and reached penalty shootouts in front of an attendance record of 72,317.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is an attraction on its own in downtown Atlanta, but the United's success behind Martinez has continued to draw fans and set the stage for Wednesday's crowd. Atlanta has wasted little time establishing itself in the MLS world with the most points in the league in its second year of existence, and Wednesday only bolstered its reputation.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium may even have bigger things ahead:

Josh Axelrod and Brandon Griggs of CNN noted Atlanta already had the top four highest attendances in MLS history even before Wednesday. It is an example of how the MLS can succeed in cities even without an established history, and fans across the world may get the chance to see it at its soccer best in the 2026 World Cup.

What's Next?

Juventus will turn its attention to a high-profile Saturday clash with Real Madrid at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The showdown will cap its stretch in the United States before it focuses on a run at an eighth straight Serie A title with Ronaldo aboard.