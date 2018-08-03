Bold Predictions for MLB Trade Deadline's Biggest Deals

1 of 6

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Hours before dealing Chris Archer, the Rays acquired Tommy Pham from the Cardinals. Although a peculiar move on the surface, they simply pounced on a superb value that will pay major dividends.

The Cardinals had a crowded outfield, but nobody identified Pham as a trade candidate or reported any rumors suggesting the possibility. Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, even the 30-year-old was blindsided by the news.

"I was shocked on all fronts," Pham said. "They have a lot of outfield depth. I'm in the clubhouse, I can see that. There's Harrison (Bader) and (Tyler) O'Neill. I remember being in their shoes. I can't be mad at that."

Depth aside, he was one of three players to collect 20 homers and 20 steals while batting at least .300 with a .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage last year. The other two were Mike Trout and AL MVP Jose Altuve.

Need another reason to like the move for Tampa Bay? This offseason will mark his first year of arbitration, meaning he's not free-agent eligible until after the 2021 campaign. Even if he never again sniffs 2017's 6.1 WAR, the frugal franchise will happily accept a league-average starter who currently possesses a 1.5 WAR.

Yet there's reason to anticipate improvement. Only six qualified hitters have notched a higher hard-hit percentage than Pham's 47.5. Per Statcast data on Baseball Savant, his .369 expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) hovers 50 points above his actual wOBA.

The Cardinals somehow found a way to sell low shortly after a former bench player's age-29 breakout. The Rays won't compete with the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox unless Pham can also pitch, so don't be surprised when they flip him as soon as this offseason for a higher return.