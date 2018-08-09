Why Wait? 1 Top Prospect Each MLB Team Must Call Up Now

6 of 6

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Jimmie Sherfy

(AAA: 31 G, 14 SV, 1.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 15 BB, 48 K, 34.2 IP)

It's a bit puzzling that Jimmie Sherfy has not gotten more of a chance at the MLB level.

The 26-year-old was lights-out during the 2017 season, posting a 3.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 in 44 appearances at Triple-A before capping off the year with 10.2 scoreless innings out of the big league bullpen.

He's continued to dominate Triple-A hitters this season with his 70-grade fastball and plus curveball, yet he's seen just four innings of work in the majors.

The deadline additions of Brad Ziegler and Jake Diekman won't make it any easier for Sherfy to find work. Contenders can always use more bullpen help for the stretch run though, and he'll be ready when the need arises.

Colorado Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert

(AA/AAA: 21 GS, 10-5, 2.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 91 K, 121.1 IP)

With Chad Bettis looking extremely rusty in his return to action (4.2 IP, 8 H, 9 ER), the Rockies might need to consider other options for the rotation if he doesn't improve quickly.

Peter Lambert is the top pitching prospect in the system, and he's enjoying a breakout season in the upper levels of the minors that has vaulted him into the top-100 prospect conversation.

MLB.com wrote: "Lambert shows the potential for four pitches that could be at least solid. His fastball sits at 92-94 mph and peaks at 96, and he keeps it off barrels with sink, angle and very good command. His tumbling changeup may be his most consistent plus pitch, though his low-80s curveball can be even better than that at times."

His 4.71 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in six starts since being promoted to Triple-A gives some reason for pause, but that's largely a result of one brutal start (1.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER), and there's little doubt he's capable of making a major impact at the next level.

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Alex Verdugo

(AAA: 310 PA, .345/.397/.489, 25 XBH, 8 HR, 40 RBI, 36 R)

Matt Kemp (64 PA, .179 BA, .569 OPS) and Kike Hernandez (51 PA, .146 BA, .409 OPS) have gone ice cold at the plate since the All-Star break, yet both players continue to see regular playing time in the Dodgers outfield.

Meanwhile, top prospect Alex Verdugo has once again owned Triple-A pitching, while also posting a .280/.345/.440 line in 56 plate appearances scattered over a handful of call-ups to the majors.

The strong first-half performance from Kemp was a pleasant surprise and Hernandez is a valuable utility option off the bench, but if the Dodgers are serious about winning a title, they need to consider giving Verdugo a regular role down the stretch.

The status quo doesn't make sense when guys aren't hitting.

San Diego Padres: 2B Luis Urias

(AAA: 461 PA, .273/.383/.415, 35 XBH, 8 HR, 39 RBI, 68 R)

Is Luis Urias ready to take over the everyday second base job in 2019?

That's a question that will need to be answered, and giving the 21-year-old an extended look the rest of the way could help provide some clarity.

Carlos Asuaje (209 PA, .198 BA, .569 OPS), Cory Spangenberg (219 PA, .238 BA, .652 OPS) and Jose Pirela (398 PA, .251 BA, .647 OPS) are not long-term pieces of the puzzle.

Meanwhile, with a 70-grade hit tool, plus speed and the glove to play on either side of second base, Urias has a chance to be a cornerstone piece in San Diego.

San Francisco Giants: RHP Shaun Anderson

(AA/AAA: 20 GS, 7-7, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 BB, 108 K, 118.0 IP)

The Giants have been forced to cobble together a starting rotation for much of the season, and with Johnny Cueto lost for the year to Tommy John surgery, that figures to continue the rest of the way.

Shaun Anderson has emerged as the best pitching prospect in the system this season, and after earning a promotion to Triple-A, he's knocking on the door.

The 23-year-old "has the look of a durable No. 3 starter," according to MLB.com, and giving him a chance to prove himself down the stretch could have an impact on the team's offseason plans. Shoring up the starting staff figures to be a priority, but if Anderson shows well, perhaps they can focus their attention elsewhere.

