Report: England to Offer Manager Gareth Southgate Contract Extension

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

SAMARA, RUSSIA - JULY 07: England manager Gareth Southgate is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate is in line for a new contract after guiding England to the semi-final of this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. The performance has prompted the Football Association to schedule talks with the 47-year-old, according to Sky Sports News:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

