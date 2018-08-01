Report: England to Offer Manager Gareth Southgate Contract Extension

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate is in line for a new contract after guiding England to the semi-final of this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. The performance has prompted the Football Association to schedule talks with the 47-year-old, according to Sky Sports News:

