Dez Bryant Odds: Browns, Giants Favorites to Sign Free-Agent WR

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Oddsmakers have pegged the Cleveland Browns as the favorite team to sign free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant before the start of the 2018 NFL season.

According to OddsShark, the Browns are now sitting in the pole position at -150 (bet $150 to win $100), with the New York Giants in second at +450 (bet $100 to win $450).

Bryant, 29, has been lingering on the open market ever since the Dallas Cowboys released him in April.

However, there hasn't been all that much reported interest in his services despite his Pro Bowl pedigree. In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) said in May that there are "far more" teams that aren't willing to pay him the league minimum than there are teams interested in signing him in any capacity.

As far as Bryant's desires are concerned, veteran NFL journalist Ed Werder reported he is interested in signing a one-year prove-it deal to boost his stock and cash out when the next free-agency period rolls around in 2019.

For now, though, the Browns appear to be the most intrigued by what Bryant can bring to the table. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland's front office has "had initial conversations with Dez Bryant's representatives about the three-time Pro Bowl receiver signing a one-year deal with the Browns."

If Bryant is able to finalize an agreement with the Browns, he would round out an overhauled receiving corps that also features Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon.