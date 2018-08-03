The Cowboys Need Jason Garrett to Be Something New in 2018: Part of the Solution

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Head coach Jason Garrett unveiled a new idea to reinvigorate the Cowboys offense this week: lining Cole Beasley up as an outside receiver and making him a go-to guy.

Note: We said new idea. Not good new idea.

Beasley—a 5'8", 180-pound, 29-year-old—is about as much of an outside threat as Dez Bryant is a goodwill ambassador for the Cowboys organization. He caught 75 passes during a breakout 2016 season, but those were mostly from the slot and came during a year in which defenses so feared the Cowboys offensive line that every play-action fake looked like sorcery to them. He regressed for just 36 catches at 8.7 yards per reception last season, when defenses spent less time crawling out of the mud between plays and noticed just how thin the Cowboys playbook really is.

Still, per Calvin Watkins of The Athletic, when asked if Beasley was lining up outside more often in camp, Garrett said: "I think he's always been able to handle it. You've seen him have a lot of success at different times as an outside receiver."

It's not as if Garrett read last weekend's #DezRant on Twitter about how "everybody lined up in the same spot for 17 weeks" and thought, Oh yeah? Well I'll fix his little red wagon by lining everyone up in the most counterproductive formations imaginable! The Cowboys are just this thin at receiver, so Garrett must move Beasley outside to accommodate newcomer Tavon Austin, who is hypothetically a slot receiver. (After all, who ever heard of a team with multiple quick, undersized playmakers in the slot, besides the Patriots—you know, the team that wins everything but also has other good receivers and a great tight end, assets the Cowboys lack).

The real issue here, though, isn't the miscasting of Beasley, the petulance of Bryant or even the smoldering craters of bad ideas and wishful thinking that pass for the Cowboys wide receiver and tight end depth charts. The issue is Garrett: the much-maligned, oft-misunderstood middle manager of a head coach whom team owner Jerry Jones insists is not on the hot seat this year.

Jones issued an emphatic endorsement when asked about Garrett's job status for this season and beyond. "I think it's as logical as watching my step as I walk off this stage that Jason is better and the right man for this job," said Jones, a man not known for watching his step. There's no Super Bowl or playoff ultimatum for Garrett, just as there somehow never has been.

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Garrett is now the second-longest tenured head coach in Cowboys history. He's won 67 NFL games but reached the playoffs just twice, winning just one playoff game. According to Football Outsiders Almanac, only two other coaches since the AFL merger have won so many games with so few playoff appearances: Forrest Gregg and Sam Wyche. Both Gregg and Wyche at least led teams to the Super Bowl. Garrett peaked with a non-catch in a playoff game by a wide receiver who spent the weekend dragging him across the Internet.

Garrett's greatest asset is his usefulness as an intermediary between the Jones family and the Cowboys players. Don't underestimate the difficulty, and value, of that role. It takes a low boiling point and a grounded ego—two things NFL coaches are not known for—to take orders from Jerry and Stephen Jones and give them to the likes of Dez. This weekend's Twitter eruption demonstrates what happens when there's a tiny miscommunication.

It's easy to sympathize with Garrett as he endures fallout from a Bryant-Jones meltdown and tries to make chicken soup out of the receiving corps Jones and Son left him with after cutting Bryant loose (with no cap space left for a quality replacement) and pretending that Jason Witten would never get old. It's also easy to look to 12- and 13-win seasons in the past four years, despite massive roster churn, and point out that Garrett must be good at more than getting Jones' coffee order just right.

The problem is that the 2018 Cowboys don't have the talent of the 2016 or 2014 Cowboys. Those Cowboys could win games with an Ask Madden playbook. These Cowboys need to be coached creatively and definitively.

The Cowboys 2018 receiving corps, as pointed out repeatedly, is abysmal. No amount of rugged running or play-action faking is going to get the likes of Deonte Thompson or Terrance Williams consistently open against NFL coverage, and longtime security blanket Witten has been replaced by a blank space on the depth chart. Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan need to coach players up, figure out what newcomers Austin and Allen Hurns can really do after multiple disappointing seasons and find ways of getting the ball down the field. And no, lining Beasley up outside against defenders like Josh Norman is not a viable solution.

The Cowboys defense is dependent on the development of lots of young players: Taco Charlton, Randy Gregory, Jaylon Smith, Chidobe Awuzie, Byron Jones, Leighton Vander Esch and others. That's a mix of big personalities, guys with personal issues and injury backgrounds, potential breakout stars, guys bouncing between positions and rookies. It's a group with great potential but few veteran leaders (other than Sean Lee, the only person who got it worse than Garrett during #DezRants). Garrett needs to be a tone- and expectation-setter for the defense, not a functionary with a whistle.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jones has dragged the Cowboys out on a limb with his unique interpretation of the NFL's ever-devolving national anthem policy. At some point this season, the Cowboys will be at the epicenter of a protest controversy that's likely to blitz them from multiple angles. Garrett will have to be much more than the designated organizational boiling chip if Cowboys players begin to stray from the party line.

Garrett, in other words, can't just wind up his offensive line and front-line players and get out of their way this year. He must actually elevate the Cowboys beyond their talent level this year, something he has never proven he can do.

The Cowboys would have made the playoffs last year if not for Ezekiel Elliott's midseason suspension and All-Pro left tackle's Tyron Smith's injury. That's not an endorsement of Garrett; it's a condemnation. Lots of teams lose All-Pro linemen and keep chugging (including last year's Eagles). Football Outsiders actually ranked the Cowboys as the fifth-healthiest team in the NFL last year; the four teams ahead of them and first two below them all made the playoffs. That data doesn't include Elliott's suspension, but whatever—the Cowboys had a whole offseason to prepare and brace for his absence.

Great coaches adjust and find ways to overcome a few injuries. Garrett expected Tyron Smith's backup to step in and anchor the defense, wondered why play-fakes to Rod Smith weren't sucking in opponents and settled for another year around .500. It was the kind of performance that would get a coach fired if he wasn't such a well broken-in company man.

Now Garrett has less established talent to work with. If he doesn't conjure replacements for Dez and Witten, if the defense doesn't develop or if Dak Prescott takes another step back, someone will have to take the blame. It's logical to assume that it won't be anyone whose last name begins with a J.

Jones can issue all the votes of confidence he likes in July and August. But if the Cowboys don't reach the playoffs this year, it will shine a light on his poor planning and budgeting. Then Jason Garrett will have to be the one watching his step.

Mike Tanier covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeTanier.