'The Sandlot' Prequel Reportedly in Development

Joseph Zucker, August 1, 2018

Many have grown nostalgic toward The Sandlot as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary, and fans of the movie may have even more to celebrate. 

The Hollywood Reporter's Etan Vlessing reported Tuesday that 20th Century Fox is developing a prequel to The SandlotDavid Mickey Evans, who wrote and directed the original, would handle the same duties for the prequel alongside fellow writer Austin Reynolds.

Despite being more than two decades old, The Sandlot remains a classic, especially for those who watched the movie when they were younger.

The Milwaukee Brewers were among several MLB teams who offered their own tributes to the film, recreating a scene during spring training:

As yet, it's unclear how the prequel would connect canonically to The Sandlot. The relative lack of information will likely do little to dampen the excitement of those who are eager to see a new twist on The Sandlot.

