Liverpool vs. Napoli: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool meet Napoli in a pre-season friendly at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of the Serie A outfit.

Ancelotti has replaced Maurizio Sarri, who has become the boss for the Blues. The new Stamford Bridge coach has left behind a legacy of attractive football and has already poached playmaker Jorginho from his old club.

It's been a busy summer for both Ancelotti and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The latter has added midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho, as well as goalkeeper Alisson Becker, to the Reds' ranks as the Anfield club bids to end its long wait for a Premier League title.

Date: Saturday, August 4

Time: 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

TV Info: LFCTV



Live Stream: LiverpoolFC.com, fuboTV

Napoli may have lost their primary pass-master, but the squad remains loaded with quality thanks to a clause in Sarri's contract prohibiting him from plundering his former team any further, per Samuel Lovett of The Independent.

It means Ancelotti's men will arrive in Dublin with enviable quality in attacking areas. Wide forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon are natural match-winners, while Marek Hamsik remains an intelligent schemer from central areas.

This is a trio gifted enough to pose a stern first test for Alisson, who has been training with his new team-mates for the first time this week. Klopp has said "it's pretty likely" the 25-year-old will make his debut, per James Carroll of the club's official website.

The Brazil international set the Reds back £66.9 million, a global record for a goalkeeper. He's been signed to end the mistakes between the posts that have blighted the team in recent seasons. So any positive early displays will be welcomed with relief.

At least Klopp still has gifted attackers in the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge.

Key forward Salah needs to be fresh following his injury in last season's UEFA Champions League final, as well as his exertions with Egypt at this summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neither side is lacking for firepower, so it's safe to expect goals in Dublin. Ultimately, Napoli may be a touch fresher following Liverpool's participation in the International Champions Cup.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Napoli