Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The Chicago Cubs (61-45) hope to rebound and stay atop the National League Central on Wednesday when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-52) as small road favorites.

The Cubs dropped the series opener to the Pirates 5-4 on Tuesday while the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to pull into a first-place tie in the standings.

MLB betting line: The Cubs opened as -117 favorites (wager $117 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.4-2.6, Cubs (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Cubs can pay on the MLB lines

It isn't time to panic just yet in the Windy City, as Chicago is still in prime position to win the division title despite the team's recent slide.

The Cubs have lost three of their last four games but will start new addition Cole Hamels (5-9, 4.72 ERA with the Texas Rangers), as he returns to the National League where he enjoyed a lot of success in Philadelphia.

The numbers the 34-year-old posted with the Rangers this year before the trade may not seem impressive, but a closer look shows he was 4-2 in 10 road starts with a 2.93 ERA. He also pitched well at night, going 5-3 in 14 outings with a 3.49 ERA.

Why the Pirates can pay on the MLB lines

Pittsburgh surprised many with its deadline deals on Tuesday, showing this team is dedicated to making a run at a wild-card berth.

The Pirates are only three games out of a playoff spot and added a top-line starter in Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays.

While Archer will need to wait to make his Pittsburgh debut, Nick Kingham (5-5, 4.80 ERA) gets the call here looking to get back on track.

The 26-year-old rookie had won three in a row before suffering a setback against the New York Mets last Thursday, surrendering six runs and seven hits in three innings of a 12-6 defeat.

Smart betting pick

The Pirates have won the past two meetings after losing four of five in the series. Pittsburgh has also won 14 of 17 overall, while Chicago is sliding and desperately needs a victory in this spot.

Fortunately for the Cubs, they have dropped as many as two straight just twice since June 25 when they lost five in a row.

Look for Chicago to bounce back with Hamels earning the win.

MLB betting trends

The total has gone under in six of Chicago's last eight games.

The total has gone under in four of Chicago's last five games against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 in its last six games at home against Chicago.

