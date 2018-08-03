10 Must-Watch Teams for the 2018-19 European Football Season

0 of 10

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

We're on the eve of the new football season for teams across Europe. Already. How did that come around so fast?

The summer break, heavily truncated by the FIFA World Cup, is already all but over, with Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco contesting the Trophees des Champions on Saturday and Chelsea playing Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

From there, the football will begin flowing thick and fast; the Premier League and Ligue 1 will start the following weekend, then La Liga and Serie A will follow the weekend after that.

Here Bleacher Report picks out 10 teams you simply have to find time to watch this season. It ranges from reigning champions to newly promoted sides, featuring narratives that are set to intrigue or squads that could do something special.