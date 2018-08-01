Everton Confirm Signing of Lucas Digne from Barcelona on 5-Year Contract

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Everton have confirmed the signing of France international Lucas Digne on a five-year contract from Barcelona.

The move was announced by the Toffees on their official Twitter account on Wednesday, with the left-back signing a contract until 2023:

"Everton is a big club with a great history," he said in a statement on the club's official website. "I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football. I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world."

Digne becomes the second signing made by new Everton boss Marco Silva following the arrival of Richarlison from Watford.

