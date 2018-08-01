Jose Mourinho Uncertain If Anthony Martial Will Return to Manchester United

Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted after his side beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Tuesday that he does not know if Anthony Martial will return to the club.

The Frenchman left the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States last week to be at the birth of his second child. Per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler, when asked if Martial would rejoin the squad back at Carrington later this week Mourinho responded: "I don't know."

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera found the net in Miami as United completed their U.S. tour on a high by beating the European champions.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

They have one final pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday before their Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 10.

United fans will hope to see Martial in the squad come the clash with the Foxes, but his future at Old Trafford is in the balance.

Mourinho previously made it clear he believed Martial, 22, should have returned to the U.S. after the birth of his child, per MUTV (via Simon Peach of the Press Association):

And there have been widespread rumours the former Monaco man will be allowed to leave the club this summer, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

Martial joined United in 2015 for £36 million and has shown glimpses that he could become a superstar.

However, his game time has been limited under Mourinho, especially after the January purchase of Alexis Sanchez.

The Portuguese manager doesn't appear to like Martial's attitude, and it would be a mild surprise if he were to play for United again.