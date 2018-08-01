Jose Mourinho Uncertain If Anthony Martial Will Return to Manchester United

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

ANN ARBOR, MI - JULY 28: Manager José Mourinho of Manchester United speaks with the media after a 4-1 loss to Liverpool during the International Champions Cup 2018 match at Michigan Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted after his side beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Tuesday that he does not know if Anthony Martial will return to the club. 

The Frenchman left the Red Devils' pre-season tour of the United States last week to be at the birth of his second child. Per MailOnline's Chris Wheeler, when asked if Martial would rejoin the squad back at Carrington later this week Mourinho responded: "I don't know."

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera found the net in Miami as United completed their U.S. tour on a high by beating the European champions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Anthony Martial of Manchester Untied during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

They have one final pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday before their Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 10.

United fans will hope to see Martial in the squad come the clash with the Foxes, but his future at Old Trafford is in the balance.

Mourinho previously made it clear he believed Martial, 22, should have returned to the U.S. after the birth of his child, per MUTV (via Simon Peach of the Press Association):

And there have been widespread rumours the former Monaco man will be allowed to leave the club this summer, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

Martial joined United in 2015 for £36 million and has shown glimpses that he could become a superstar.

However, his game time has been limited under Mourinho, especially after the January purchase of Alexis Sanchez.

The Portuguese manager doesn't appear to like Martial's attitude, and it would be a mild surprise if he were to play for United again. 

Related

    Brilliant Alexis Leads Man Utd Past Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brilliant Alexis Leads Man Utd Past Real Madrid

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Recap: Roma Come Back to Beat Barcelona

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Recap: Roma Come Back to Beat Barcelona

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bad News for Roma: Sevilla Say Nzonzi Is Staying

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bad News for Roma: Sevilla Say Nzonzi Is Staying

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Says He Didn't Learn Anything from Preseason

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Says He Didn't Learn Anything from Preseason

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports