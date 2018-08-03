Ranking the 10 Likeliest MLB Stars to Be Traded This Offseason

0 of 11

MLB's trade waters will soon calm after weeks of unrelenting activity, but the hot stove never turns off entirely.

As a result of baseball's expanding power divide, more teams than usual capitulated the season early. With only a waiver deal or prospect promotion to keep their interest, fans of floundering squads will already start thinking about offseason maneuvering.

What better way to spend the days following a busy non-waiver deadline than to keep discussing trade scenarios?

The calculus changes over the offseason, when every team tied at 0-0 can harbor hopes of a turnaround if it dreams hard enough. There won't be a handful of sellers pressured to ship all of their pending free agents to the highest bidder. Then again, some bottom-feeding teams not blinded by misleading optimism will understand their grim outlook and make winter moves before sacrificing value next summer.

The following offseason trade candidates tend to meet at least one of the following guidelines:

A player on a non-contending team whose contract expires in one or two years.

Someone in danger of getting stuck in a positional logjam or losing favor with his current club.

His name came up in pre-deadline trade rumors (often for one of two reasons above).

Note that these are not the 10 likeliest players to move this winter. Nobody wants to read a list full of fringe relievers and bench hitters, so we're highlighting players of consequence. However, they are ranked in order of ascending likelihood of getting traded rather than value.