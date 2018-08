Ranking the 10 Likeliest MLB Stars to Be Traded This Offseason

0 of 11

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

MLB's trade waters will soon calm after weeks of unrelenting activity, but the hot stove never turns off entirely.

As a result of baseball's expanding power divide, more teams than usual capitulated the season early. With only a waiver deal or prospect promotion to keep their interest, fans of floundering squads will already start thinking about offseason maneuvering.

What better way to spend the days following a busy non-waiver deadline than to keep discussing trade scenarios?

The calculus changes over the offseason, when every team tied at 0-0 can harbor hopes of a turnaround if it dreams hard enough. There won't be a handful of sellers pressured to ship all of their pending free agents to the highest bidder. Then again, some bottom-feeding teams not blinded by misleading optimism will understand their grim outlook and make winter moves before sacrificing value next summer.

The following offseason trade candidates tend to meet at least one of the following guidelines: