Ken Rosenthal Predicted Exact Chris Archer to Pirates Trade in 2016

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

In addition to being widely regarded as one of the best Major League Baseball reporters in the business, Ken Rosenthal is apparently also a fortune teller.

On July 23, 2016, Rosenthal reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates had the necessary prospects to acquire Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays:

Two years later, the Pirates announced they acquired Archer from the Rays for those exact players: Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow.

Rosenthal was humble enough in his report to not mention that Pittsburgh would also include a player to be named later.

If anyone can convince Rosenthal to share more of his preternatural gifts with the world, hopefully he will let the world know which player the Rays will take to complete the deal before they announce it.