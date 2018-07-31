Kyrie Irving's Intentions Regarding Future Not Clear; Nets, Knicks Will Pursue

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) calls to teammates during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Kyrie Irving won't hit the open market for another 11 months, but it's apparently never too early for buzz to start circulating about which teams will be in the running for his services once he becomes an unrestricted free agent. 

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, there are already "credible rumblings" the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks will pursue Irving when the next free-agency window opens July 1, 2019. 

Stein added "Irving's intentions are not at all clear at this point." 

"There have been no firm indications from Irving or his camp that the All-Star guard is eyeing an exit from Boston next summer or that he’s angling to go to New York—as is often speculated," he wrote. 

ESPN.com's Ian Begley first reported in early July that "several executives expect Irving to give the Knicks consideration next summer if he tests free agency."

However, the Knicks figure to have stiff competition from Irving's current employer. 

Citing sources connected to Irving, the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett reported the All-Star floor general "is quite pleased with his Celtic surroundings and has been talking about the future here beyond 2018-19."

Irving, who has a player option for the 2018-19 season that he'll likely not exercise, has opted not to address his impending decision. 

"Well, I mean I know that question is going to come up a lot over the next year, just based upon where my deal is," he told the New York Times' Sopan Deb. "And, you know, that time will arise and when it does, I think I'll have a better, clear, concise answer for a lot of people that are going to ask. Yeah, I just have to take it as being present with the Boston Celtics. You know, and just going into this year with the mindset of trying to win a championship." 

Irving, 26, averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and shot a career-high 49.1 percent from the floor en route to a fifth career All-Star nod during his first season in Boston. 

