Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says 'There's No Such Thing as the GOAT'

Quick, without thinking, LeBron or MJ?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn't care.

The Hall of Fame center, who can stake his own claim as one of the five greatest players to ever live, told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated it's impossible to truly have a GOAT debate because the eras were so different:

"These GOAT discussions are fun distractions while sitting around waiting for the pizza to be served. But they’re on a par with ‘Which superpower would you want most: flight or invisibility?’ Whether I’m included or not in anyone’s list doesn’t matter. I played my hardest and I helped my teammates. That’s the most important thing I walked away with.

"The reason there is no such thing as the GOAT is because every player plays under unique circumstances. We played different positions, under different rules, with different teammates, with different coaches. Every player has to adapt to their circumstances and find a way to excel. This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one."

