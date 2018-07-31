MLB Trade Deadline 2018: Hot Takes to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline has passed with the biggest story of the day being a move that didn't happen.

After reports on Monday that the Washington Nationals were making Bryce Harper available in a trade, general manager Mike Rizzo squashed any hope opposing teams had about acquiring the 2015 National League MVP.

"Bryce is not going anywhere," Rizzo told Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. "I believe in this team."

While the Nationals are fighting for their playoff lives, the surging Pittsburgh Pirates used this opportunity to boost their starting rotation by acquiring Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays, per Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Rays are receiving outfielder Austin Meadows and right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow in the deal.

The Pirates have gone 16-9 in July to get within 3.5 games of the second wild card spot in the National League. Archer is their big play to make up that deficit and lead their starting rotation for the next three years if Pittsburgh exercises his team options through 2021.

Those were the top stories of the non-waiver trade deadline, but playoff contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks all made deals before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

