Man Who Killed Half-Sister of Venus and Serena Williams Released from Prison

Robert Maxfield, who was convicted in 2006 for the 2003 murder of Yetunde Price, the half-sister of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams, has been released from prison.

On Tuesday, Ryan Parry and Hugo Daniel of the Daily Mail reported Maxfield was released after 12 years of a 15-year sentence because of "good behavior."

Maxfield, who killed Price in a drive-by shooting during which police believe her boyfriend was the intended target, was released March 8, according to the Daily Mail. The report notes the Williams family was "likely" informed of his release earlier this year.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations press secretary Vicky Waters provided a statement to the Daily Mail about the release.

"Per the law, he was eligible for 15 percent credit off his sentence, and he also received 989 days of credit for time served while awaiting sentencing, time served post-sentencing before arrival to prison," Waters wrote. "He was paroled in March after serving his full-term of his sentence, as defined by law."

Price worked as a registered nurse and also spent time as a personal assistant to both Williams sisters during the early stages of their tennis careers.

In 2009, Serena told People magazine (via Mark Hodgkinson of The Telegraph) her sister's death led to personal issues she rarely discussed.

"It was a real dark period in my life. I went through depression. I never even talked about it to my Mom,” Williams said. "No one knew I was in therapy, but I was. I was so close to my sister."

In 2016, Serena and Venus launched the Yetunde Price Resource Center to honor the "life and legacy of its namesake by supporting individuals, families and children in Southern Los Angeles affected by trauma."