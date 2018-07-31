Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marcos Rojo to Everton

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Marcos Rojo from Manchester United and the Red Devils are prepared to let him go if they receive an offer of more than £20 million, according to Luke Edwards in the Telegraph.

However, per Edwards, the centre-back's wage demands could prove a stumbling block as he currently earns £120,000 per week at Old Trafford and only signed a new contract back in March.

Rojo, 28, is one of five senior centre-backs currently in Jose Mourinho's squad, along with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof.

It is clear that the Portuguese manager wants to bring in another central defender.

And Rojo looks set to be the one to leave to make way for either Leicester City's Harry Maguire or Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst.

The Argentinian has been sporadically excellent during his time at United, especially under Mourinho.

But he is injury prone and made only nine appearances in the Premier League last term.

Basically, he is expendable.

If Everton are willing to meet United's valuation of Rojo then the Red Devils would be set to make a small profit having signed him for €20 million (£16 million) from Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

It looks as though the 28-year-old will have to be prepared to take a pay cut if the transfer is to go through.

But Rojo could be open to the idea if it means he is afforded more game time next season under Marco Silva at Goodison Park.