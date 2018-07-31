Jason McIntyre: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green at LA Club

Jason McIntyre: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green at LA ClubJuly 31, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green got into a physical altercation at a club in Los Angeles, online gossip site Bossip reported Tuesday.
The Big Lead's Jason McIntyre teased the rumor of a fight between NBA players at an L.A. club earlier this month and subsequently provided more detail:
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time"
Thompson was ejected during the Cavaliers' 124-114 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. As Thompson was leaving the court, he and Green exchanged words before Thompson shoved the basketball in Green's face:
After the game, Green told reporters he wouldn't be willing to resolve any unfinished business with Thompson outside Oracle Arena, since he'd face potential repercussions from the NBA. However, the All-Star forward said he "can meet [Thompson] in the streets any day," per USA Today Sports:
USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports
Draymond Green on Tristan Thompson: "I can meet him in the streets any day" https://t.co/q5UgaTFdXK https://t.co/xIiFKepI1u
During the Warriors' championship parade, after they swept the Cavs in the Finals, Green referenced the incident and said he and Thompson "ain't cut the same," via SportsCenter:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
"He tried to shake my hand, I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same." –Draymond on not shaking hands with Tristan Thompson after Game 4. https://t.co/VJn82lYUsz
When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in July, it appeared the rivalry between the Cavaliers and Warriors ended. Cleveland is no longer a serious threat to Golden State's position as the league's best team.
Based on the reported fight between Thompson and Green, the bad blood may not subside anytime soon.
