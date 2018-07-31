Jason McIntyre: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green at LA Club

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts as Tristan Thompson #13 and George Hill #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers look on during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green got into a physical altercation at a club in Los Angeles, online gossip site Bossip reported Tuesday.

The Big Lead's Jason McIntyre teased the rumor of a fight between NBA players at an L.A. club earlier this month and subsequently provided more detail:

Thompson was ejected during the Cavaliers' 124-114 overtime loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals. As Thompson was leaving the court, he and Green exchanged words before Thompson shoved the basketball in Green's face:

After the game, Green told reporters he wouldn't be willing to resolve any unfinished business with Thompson outside Oracle Arena, since he'd face potential repercussions from the NBA. However, the All-Star forward said he "can meet [Thompson] in the streets any day," per USA Today Sports:

During the Warriors' championship parade, after they swept the Cavs in the Finals, Green referenced the incident and said he and Thompson "ain't cut the same," via SportsCenter:

When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in July, it appeared the rivalry between the Cavaliers and Warriors ended. Cleveland is no longer a serious threat to Golden State's position as the league's best team.

Based on the reported fight between Thompson and Green, the bad blood may not subside anytime soon.

