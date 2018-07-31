Le'Veon Bell Spotted at Strip Club on Video with Girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell has yet to sign the franchise tender, so while the Pittsburgh Steelers are holding training camp, the running back is living his best life.

Via TMZ Sports, Bell was out at a Miami strip club with his girlfriend Monday night. And as the NSFW video shows, he enjoyed his night out on the town.

That came just hours after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sent a message to his star, via CBS Sports:

Bell went through a similar situation last year when he had to play under the franchise tag after the two sides could not reach an agreement on a long-term extension. He did not report to the team until Sept. 1, nine days before the team's season kicked off.

Bell's agent made it clear earlier this month that his client intends to follow the same timeline this year as well.

